eBay CEO John Donahoe Wants Employees To Stop Shopping On Amazon

Fortune has a big story on eBay’s amazing turnaround, with a lot of first-hand stories from CEO John Donahoe.



We really liked this bit: In December, at a gathering of eBay employees at a San Jose concert hall, Donahoe chastised them for ordering from the competition:

I see competitors’ boxes coming to our mailroom. You should be using our products and using PayPal products wherever you see them.

Donahoe did not specify the competitor, but we cannot think of any rival to his company that has iconic, easily identifiable boxes, other than Amazon.com.

And he has a fair point—the modern eBay, as Fortune reports, is a broadly diversified commerce operation, serving big retailers like Home Depot and luxury brands like Kate Spade.

Go read Fortune’s profile for more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.