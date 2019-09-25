eBay CEO abruptly steps down as the company considers selling off assets

Reuters eBay CEO Devin Wenig is stepping down.

Scott Schenkel, eBay’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, will serve as interim CEO while the company searches for its next chief executive.

eBay announced Wednesday that its CEO, Devin Wenig, was stepping down.

The company said it had appointed Scott Schenkel, eBay’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO while it searched for the company’s next chief executive.

eBay also said Wednesday that it was continuing a strategic review of its assets, including the ticket-sales website StubHub and the Classifieds Group. The company said it planned to provide an update on that process this fall.

“Devin has been a tireless advocate for driving improvement in the business, particularly in leading the company forward after the PayPal spinoff,” said Thomas Tierney, the chairman of eBay’s board of directors. “Indeed, eBay is stronger today than it was four years ago. Notwithstanding this progress, given a number of considerations, both Devin and the board believe that a new CEO is best for the company at this time.”

The KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma said Wenig stepping down would most likely accelerate the process of eBay’s asset review.

“We believe that this change was board driven,” Yruma said in a research note on Wednesday.

