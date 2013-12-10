EBay CEO Slams Amazon's Delivery Drones As A 'Fantasy'

Bloomberg eBay CEO John Donahoe

eBay CEO John Donahoe slammed Amazon’s headline-grabbing plan to

start delivering packages via drones, calling it a “long-term fantasy.”

Donahoe made the remarks to Bloomberg reporter Emily Chang, after she asked him whether eBay has any plans for delivery drones.

“We’re not really focusing on long-term fantasies,” Donahoe said. “We’re focusing on things that will change consumers’ experience today.”

“So you think it’s a long-term fantasy?” Chang asked.

“We’ll see,” Donahoe said with a shrug.

eBay posted revenues of $US14.1 billion last year, while Amazon generated $US61.1 billion.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement that the company had started experimenting with autonomous delivery drones in a “60 Minutes” interview. He said he expects the drones to be fully operational within four or five years.

Watch the full interview at Bloomberg News.



Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.