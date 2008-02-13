eBay Caves to Irate Sellers, Cuts Media Fees

After eBay for enacted a fee increase disguised as price cut, many sellers blasted the company and called for a boycott. We expected that this might lead to some backtracking, and it has: yesterday, the company cut prices in the Media category (which had seen one of the highest increases).



We think the company should go further, cutting prices across the board to reestablish itself as the platform that clearly delivers the most value, but the category cut is a step in the right direction. Because it is limited to the Media category, the cut will likely only have a minor impact on the company’s financials.

eBay axe Scot Wingo applauds the change and argues that Media is a critical category for the company:

Media is a very important category to the health of the marketplace for several reasons:

The long tail – One of the keys to selling online is selection. The more you have to offer, the more likely your browsers are to convert into active buyers. At a < $20 price point, media makes a great first/safe purchase for new buyers. eBay will never be the site where you go for the latest release, but it’s great for 6 month old+ releases or to round out a collection.

It’s great to see the new team really start digging in and proving to the community they are not only listening, but making changes too.

Seller reaction has been very positive. Kevin Harmon at Inflatablemadness (he was on our TWP Wall St. call) had this to say about the changes.

