eBay Cancels Annual Networking Event "eBay Live!"

eBay canceled its annual eBay Live! event that was scheduled for August 2010 in Orlando, Florida, Reuters reports. eBay Live! is the company’s large networking event for its sellers.



The company canceled its 2009 event too.

This year, eBay (EBAY) will host “more local events that don’t require costly travel” for attendees, said president of eBay Marketplaces Lorrie Norrington via Reuters.

The recession might also have affected eBay’s event budgets.

Starting in February 2010, the events will be called “eBay: On Location.”

Reuters says that the first such even will be held in Orlando, Florida and move on to other cities, ending in the company’s headquarters in San Jose, CA.

Started in 2002, eBay Live! was usually a three-day event where sellers network with each other and eBay executives, and participate in forums. But recent clashes between the company and its sellers over pricing and policies had darkened the mood at previous eBay Live! events:

Reuters: At its peak, eBay Live! attracted some 15,000 attendees, according to AuctionBytes blogger Ina Steiner, who noted that the once-festive atmosphere — where executives were greeted with rousing standing ovations — had turned combative.

“Last year’s conference in Chicago was so contentious that a convention-centre worker observing one session told me it was like attending a union meeting,” Steiner wrote.

Image: Jacob Rask

