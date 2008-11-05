EBay Cabbage Patch Doll Election Results: Palin $19,000, Obama $8,400

Ebay hosted an auction to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. For sale, between last Thursday and 9 am today, were four one-of-a-kind Cabbage Patch Kids dolls made to look like the presidential and vice presidential candidates. The results were kind of surprising.



Sarah Palin: $19,000

Barack Obama: $8400

John McCain: $6000

Joe Biden: $3550.01

But maybe it has less to do with being an early election indicator than an indicator of the fetishes of the doll buying community.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.