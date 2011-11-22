eBay Buys Chris Dixon's Startup Hunch For $80 Million

EBay is buying recommendations engine Hunch for $80 million, Michael Arrington at Uncrunched reports.



Hunch is led by Chris Dixon, the prominent New York angel investor.

Hunch had raised $20 million in funding. About a year ago Hunch turned down an offer from Google for $60 million.

EBay will use the technology for its own e-commerce recommendations, says Arrington. He also reports Dixon will lead a recommendations team of 50 people for eBay in New York. That team will grow to 200 over time.

We’e reached out to Dixon to say congrats, and have yet to hear back. If he says anything, we’ll let you know.

