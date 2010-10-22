Did eBay Just Shout That Interest Rates Are Heading Higher?

Joe Weisenthal
ebay logo

Over the past several weeks, tech companies have rushed to float bond offerings, hoping to take advantage of the cheap money to buy back shares or pay out — gasp! — dividends.

It’s perfect timing for them since a) they’re getting old (they need to look for other ways of delivering shareholder value) and b) money is really, really cheap!

The latest: eBay.

The company is raising $1.5 billion. The 10-year slice of the offering was sold for just 77 basis points over Treasuries, so we’re talking just 3.31% or so.

Anyway, the whole thing feels very mid-September… like they’re trying to get through the door before it closes.

Just another sign that rates are heading up.

