EBay Fires Back Against Carl Icahn Saying That His Claims Against Its Board Are 'Dead Wrong'

eBay has responded to investor Carl Icahn’s second letter shredding the company’s board of directors, saying that Icahn’s claims against Marc Andreessen and others are “dead wrong.”

For context, Icahn has been waging a written war against eBay’s board of directors this week, especially slamming Andreessen (a board member and co-founder of the huge VC firm Andreessen Horowitz).

Icahn is accusing Andreessen of failing to have the company’s best interests in mind in two deals past involving Skype and Keynetic, and costing eBay shareholders $US4 billion for his own personal profit.

Icahn is also demanding that PayPal be spun-off from eBay.

eBay is calling his accusations against Andreessen and others “blatantly false.”

Here’s the full letter:

