eBay Black Friday Sales: No News Is Bad News (EBAY)

Black Friday retail sales generally appear to have been better than expected…except, apparently, on eBay. How do we know? Because eBay published a press release about Black Friday in which it said exactly nothing about sales volumes:



eBay Companies See Black Friday Shoppers Clicking for Great Deals

Saturday, November 29th, 2008

Nintendo Wii Console is The Most Popular Product on eBay

Nov. 29, 2008, SAN JOSE, Calif. – Black Friday saw a buzz of shopping activity, as consumers took to their computers to snap up hot holiday gifts. eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) companies, including PayPal and Shopping.com, all saw consumers going online for great deals. The companies reported key online shopping trends, popular categories and hot gifts.

“Results from Black Friday show that shoppers continue to turn to the Web for their holiday shopping needs, especially for consumer electronics,” said Jim “Griff” Griffith, eBay Marketplace Expert. “Online shopping is convenient and allows consumers to find the best values and vast selection. Shoppers can visit eBay and Shopping.com to purchase all of their holiday items at unbeatable prices, and can pay quickly and securely with PayPal.”

Shoppers are Clicking for Deals

With money tighter than ever, shoppers are hitting the Web to find the best values for their hard-earned cash. A recent Nielsen study found that 78 per cent of adult online users made a purchase on the Web in the past six months. Additionally, a recent survey conducted by Survey.com on behalf of eBay found that getting “great deals” was the most important criteria for shoppers when choosing where to shop online this holiday season.

Shoppers are taking advantage of the great deals on eBay to find must-have gifts. Black Friday online shoppers took advantage of eBay’s great deals, including the Daily Deal, $1 Holiday Doorbusters, Bid from $1 and Microsoft Live Search cashback. Consumers also turned to Shopping.com for their holiday shopping needs, searching most often for Nintendo Wii Fit and Nintendo Wii.

Yes, this is a consumer-facing release, designed to lure shoppers with promises of great deals. But we have to believe that, if there was some good news to print about Black Friday sales, eBay would have printed it.

(PayPal sales, meanwhile, jumped an impressive 26% year-over-year, and eBay was quick to report that.)

