Video game retailer EB Games is shutting 19 'unprofitable' stores across Australia this month

The days of the massive sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.

A Kotaku Australia reader got in touch earlier this week letting letting us know that staff had been told at four Adelaide stores would be closing down by the end of the month. The layoffs are much further, however, with OzBargain posters receiving emails from EB stores across Australia, letting them know their local joint was affected. Local sites Vooks and Press Start have gotten tip offs as well.

Some of the stores are fairly large, including Blacktown in NSW and Docklands in Victoria. Kotaku Australia has reached out to EB Games for comment and clarification, and will update this story if they reply.

EB Games has provided the following comment to Kotaku Australia:

Like all businesses, we are constantly evaluating our property portfolio to ensure that our stores mix is in-line with the ever changing retail landscape. After careful consideration we will be closing 19 unprofitable stores at the end of January. Where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores. In exciting news, 2020 will see EB Games continue to open more large format stores that combine the power of both the EB Games and Zing Pop Culture. These hybrid stores, combined with our strong omni-channel offering, 6 million loyalty members and 300+ locations across Australia, will see EB Games continue to be one of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.

The full list of affected stores can be found by searching for your local store through the EB Games Store locator. At the time of writing, these stores have been removed:

Birkenhead Point EB Games NSW 2047

Blacktown EB Games NSW 2148

Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507

Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031

City Cross EB Games SA 5000

Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163

Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175

Dianella EB Games WA 6059

Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158

Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300

Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950

Inala EB Games QLD 4077

Inverell EB Games NSW 236

Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076

Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030

Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609

Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216

Underwood EB Games QLD 4119

Winston Hills EB Games NSW 215

