The buzzy restaurant where 'robots' serve quinoa is opening in New York City -- here's what it's like

Eatsa, the futuristic fast-food chain based in San Francisco, is expanding to New York City.

The vegetarian restaurant, which specialises in quinoa bowls that cost about $7, uses technology to automate the ordering and pick-up processes. Customers can dine in or out without interacting with a single human. It’s a little scary.

According to Time Out New York, the popular breakfast and lunch spot will open in midtown in the fall.

We don’t yet know exactly what the New York version of Eatsa will look like, but if it’s anything like the San Francisco shop, it will be a dining experience straight out of “The Jetsons.”

Here’s what happened when we visited Eatsa in San Francisco on opening day in 2015.

I arrived at Eatsa, located near San Francisco's Embarcadero, shortly before noon, and there was already a line out the door. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Almost immediately, the illusion was shattered. A very human employee greeted me and my coworker Jillian to introduce us to the restaurant's app. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider It was very intuitive. The menu is split into quinoa bowls, sides, and beverages. There's a build-your-own bowl option for folks with specific tastes. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Easta has zero lines (except the one to get in). Inside, about a dozen iPads sit on display. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider I swiped my credit card to get started, and the app prompted me to add items to 'Melia's' basket. It knew my name! Melia Robinson/Tech Insider There are about eight Chef's Bowls to choose from, like the classic Burrito Bowl, the Mediterranean, or the Harvest Bowl. Each uses quinoa as its base. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider I clicked Balsamic Beet to learn more. A preview image of the meal, description of its ingredients, and nutritional information came on display. Looked good! Melia Robinson/Tech Insider After placing my order, I scooted over to the order-fill station. It reminded me of being in a pet store and admiring the dogs in the windows when I was a kid, except here everybody was on their phone. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Each delivery cubby has a transparent LCD screen as its lid, so animation flashes at random across the wall. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider A screen overhead broadcasts whose orders have arrived. The number next to your name corresponds with the cubby where your food is. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider In roughly 8 minutes, my name flashed green on screen. I zipped to my cubby and found that the lid had gone black, indicating that a cook -- or post-apocalyptic android, who knows -- was delivering my order. Jillian D'Onfro/Business Insider Poof! The box lit up and my quinoa bowl appeared. I double-tapped the upper-right corner of the cubby to release the goods. Jillian D'Onfro/Business Insider The spaceship doors opened! The slick animation of the cubbies' doors clearly excited me. Jillian D'Onfro/Business Insider Having already paid the $11.45 bill, I left the store with my Balsamic Beet bowl, side of brussel sprouts, and sparkling cucumber-melon soda in hand. The 'good kind' of sticker shock set in. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Back at the office, we shook our quinoa bowls, as the animated LCD screens instructed us to do. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Jillian's Burrito Bowl appeared to be a way healthier alternative to one from Chipotle. It weighed in at fewer than 650 calories. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider The combination of guacamole, portobello mushrooms, grilled corn, pinto beans, and queso on a warm bed of lemon-herb toasted quinoa provided 25 grams of protein. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider My Balsamic Beets bowl was a perfect storm of toasted red quinoa, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted beets, croutons, pickled onions, and cole slaw, plus balsamic dressing on the side. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Offering 18 grams of protein at just 537 calories, the bowl tasted both hearty and refreshing. I'm not a diehard quinoa fan, but this meal incorporated enough tasty, familiar ingredients that I would definitely order it again. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Before arriving at Eatsa, I had hoped telepresence robots or the lifelike animatronics at Disney World would serve me. You will not be 'served by robots' at Eatsa; don't let Twitter tell you otherwise. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider Instead, the dining experience is an extremely self-sufficient one. So, if you're in a rush and crave wholesome food at an affordable price more than human contact, Eatsa is the place for you. Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

