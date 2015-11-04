There's a big job opening at Morgan Stanley right now

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Morgan Stanley lost two key bankers in rapid succession.

Morgan Stanley needs a senior banker. Maybe, two.

Robert Eatroff, a two-decade veteran of Morgan Stanley, is checking out it was announced earlier today. He spent 22 years with the bank, wrapping up his time with Morgan Stanley as co-head of M&A for the Americas.

The TMT (that’s: technology, media and telecom) specialist is heading to Comcast, a regular client of Morgan Stanley’s. Comcast has gotten awfully eager to snap up Wall Street talent; it hired Michael Cavanaugh, formerly of the Carlyle Group and JPMorgan, earlier this year as CFO.

The bank also lost its other co-head of M&A for the Americas, James Head, a few weeks ago. Reuters reported last month that he was poached to join Byron Trott’s BDT Capital Partners.

That leaves a big opening on Morgan Stanley’s M&A team. While many Wall Street banks might be shuddering at the thought of losing not one, but two, co-heads of Americas dealmaking, James Gorman’s bank has a number of good reasons to not worry.

This is owed to the fact that Morgan Stanley’s had a great year – advising on five of the biggest announced M&A transactions. These include Dell’s deal for EMC, the Time Warner Cable-Charter Communications deal and the still pending SABMiller-AB InBev tie-up.

The bank declined to comment on a timetable for replacements.

NOW WATCH: Everyday phrases that even smart people say incorrectly



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.