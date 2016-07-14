Eating this one thing is the easiest, most surefire way to be healthy

While scientists have endlessly debated whether carbs, fat, or sugar are bad for us, there’s one thing they find time and time again is fantastic for us: vegetables.

Fruits, too. (They go hand-in-hand, really.)

In tons of studies, scientists have found eating plenty of fruits and vegetables can protect against heart disease, obesity, and some cancers.

People who eat more fruits and veggies also tend to live longer and have better memories.

A study of more than 12,000 people, published in the August issue of American Journal of Public Health, found people’s mood actually improves after eating fruits and vegetables. People who ate more of them were happier and more satisfied with their lives.

Yet as amazing as fruits and vegetables are for us, most Americans aren’t eating nearly as many as we’re supposed to.

Adults should be eating two to four cups of vegetables and about two cups of fruits per day. The only group actually meeting the fruit recommendation are babies.

Listen to what your mum said and eat your fruits and vegetables! They’re the best thing for you.

