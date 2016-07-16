Eating more fruits and vegetables could make you a happier person

Shutterstock Put down the cookie and grab a carrot.

New research shows that an apple a day keeps the doctor and the blues away.

According to Munchies, researchers in both Australia and England conducted a study that showed that eating up to eight daily portions of fruits and vegetables can lead to an increase in the eater’s overall happiness.

The effect isn’t small either; upping your daily serving of fruits and vegetables from zero to eight could translate into the satisfaction one would experience from finding a job after being unemployed.

The study involved over 12,000 participants, who were required to maintain a food diary. The participants’ well-being was then observed in three different years: 2007, 2009, and 2013.

Two main findings resulted from the study:

Each added portion of fruit and veggies will increase happiness incrementally. The effect of eating more fruits and vegetables is almost immediate. Within only two years of changing their diet, participants saw “large positive psychological benefits.”

Professor Andrew Oswald, one of the study’s authors, says that these findings could prove vital in motivating people to eat healthier. Up until now, the health benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables were touted as a lesser risk of cancer and heart disease later in life. Now, healthy eaters can expect more instant gratification for their efforts.

