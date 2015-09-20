What it's like to eat a live octopus

I ate a lot of interesting McDonald’s food on a recent trip to South Korea. But the strangest, most intriguing food I tried was live octopus. It was tough, slimy, and still squirming around even after being chopped into tiny pieces. Not to mention the octopus arms suction on to your tongue and throat when you try to chew them.

