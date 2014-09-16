Eating High-Fat Dairy Can Lower The Risk Of Developing Diabetes

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

People who eat a lot of high-fat dairy products have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who eat little dairy, according to a study.

The research by Dr Ulrika Ericson, of Sweden’s Lund University Diabetes Center, and colleagues, was presented at this year’s annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna, A.

Studies have indicated that replacing saturated fat with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats might be favourable in the prevention of diabetes.

And plant sources of fat have been suggested to be a better choice compared with animal sources.

However, the new study of 26,930 people found that high intake of high-fat dairy products was associated with a 23% lower incidence of diabetes for the highest consuming 20% of participants compared with the lowest consuming 20%.

Increasing the intake of cream was associated with a 15% reduction in risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Eating high-fat fermented milk, such as that found in yoghurt, also reduced the risk of developing diabetes by 20%.

Dr Ericson says the findings suggest that, in contrast to animal fats in general, fats specific to dairy products may have a role in prevention of type 2 diabetes.

