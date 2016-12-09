The 3 biggest mistakes people make when trying to eat healthier

When trying to eat healthier, people often make some simple mistakes, according to dietitian Tamara Duker Freuman, MS, RD, CDN. Watch what foods and drinks you should avoid when trying to lose weight and make healthier food choices.

Produced by Maya Dangerfield. Camera by Grace Raver. Special thanks to Tamara Duker Freuman.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.