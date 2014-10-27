Eating Chocolate Could Help Boost Memory

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Compounds found in cocoa beans may provide elderly people with a memory boost, according to a US study.

The researchers say people given high doses of flavanols from cocoa, the base ingredient for chocolate, perform better in a memory task than those given only a low dose

The study tested 37 people aged from 50 to 69.

From brain scans, both before and after three months of flavanol consumption, the authors found that this improved performance was correlated with increased cerebral blood volume.

The study, by Scott A. Small of Columbia University and colleagues, is published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

