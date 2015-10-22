I went to America's best taco joint -- and it absolutely lived up to the hype

Facebook/Tacodeli The Otto taco at Tacodeli is unlike any other taco.

Before I visited Austin, Texas, my taco experience was limited.

Like many who grew up in the NY metro, most of the tacos I’d eaten came in a bag with a purple bell on it.

One visit to Austin’s venerated Tacodeli and my eyes were immediately opened.

Tacodeli was rated No. 1 by Foursquare users on Business Insider’s list of the best tacos in America, but I still wasn’t prepared its deliciousness. These tacos literally changed my opinions on food.

I went during breakfast time, with the intent of ordering a breakfast taco, as I’d never had one. I ordered the The Otto (refried black beans, bacon, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese) and The Jess Special (migas-style scrambled eggs, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese).

Though I was hesitant, I ordered them on corn tortillas at the suggestion of a local. This turned out to be the right decision.

The Otto taco especially rocked my world. The creamy avocado, crisp yet tender bacon, and flavorful smashed beans combined in my mouth to form a taste profile heretofore unknown to me. I was a changed man.

The Jess Special was equally good, though I’m not sure what the “migas” added, as it wasn’t all that different from normal scrabbled eggs.

It’s incredible that these tacos, made with few and simple ingredients, nestled between a simple sheet of ground corn, can taste so incredible. And it’s further proof that fresh, high quality ingredients are just as important as spices or cooking technique. You simply can’t get an avocado this flavorful in other regions of the country.

