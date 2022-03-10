I went to the 85-year-old restaurant that taught Taco Bell’s creator how to make its iconic taco — and it shows just how much the chain has evolved in 5 decades

- In 1951, Taco Bell founder Glen Bell opened his first taco stand in California.
- Bell went on to create Taco Bell, which popularized hard-shelled ground beef tacos across the US.
- But Bell didn’t create the hard-shelled taco: He was taught by the owners of a popular Mexican restaurant named Mitla Cafe.
You’d never know it from looking, but an unassuming little restaurant in sleepy San Bernardino, California was the birthplace of an American fast food icon: The hard-shelled ground beef taco.
Taco Bell, of course, is directly associated with the most American of taco choices: lightly-spiced ground beef, shredded iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, topped with neon-orange cheddar and served in a hard-shelled tortilla.
But it was Mitla Cafe, which opened decades before Taco Bell in 1937, that created and popularized it.
85 years later, and Mitla Cafe is still standing. Better yet: It’s still churning out incredible hard-shelled tacos that I tried last week.
Despite the triple distinction of being located along historic Route 66, being open for 85 years, and being the foundation for the popularization of tacos nationwide, there’s no signage on the outside of Mitla Cafe touting as much.
Photos of family and friends hang on every wall as a testament to the four generations of the same family that continues to own and operate the decades-old restaurant.
Despite being in the restaurant explicitly because of its history, I didn’t even notice the paper until a family relative who happened to be in the restaurant picking up food saw me snapping photos and asked if I knew of the connection to Taco Bell.
“He used to come over here all the time,” Irma Montaño, a descendent of the original owners Lucia Rodriguez and Vicente Montaño, told Arellano. “My father-in-law would say Mr. Bell kept asking about the tacos, how he made them, and so my father-in-law finally invited him into the kitchen to teach him.”
“Everyone’s been fairly philosophical,” current co-owner Mike Montaño told CBS last November. “I don’t want people to feel like they weren’t successful or that they were taken advantage of or anything like that.”
Irma Montaño was similarly positive in Arellano’s book. “Good for him,” she said. “He was a self-starter, and he did push those tacos.”
Taco Bell representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding the company’s history page excluding Mitla Cafe and the Montaño family.
You can order an “orange whip” to drink — a drink that was last in style decades deep into the previous century.
There’s not even an obvious way to order the hard-shelled ground beef taco that Mitla is famous for having created. Among the 31 items listed under the “A La Carte” section is one simply labeled “Taco.” It is there that you can specify “hard-shelled” and “ground beef.”
Rather than using loosely sauteed beef which can sog through the tortilla, Mitla creates a kind of burger patty. It’s heavily-spiced, textured, and wildly delicious. The beef, beyond everything else, was the best part of Mitla’s foundational taco.
It probably goes without saying, but this is a significantly better taco than the one it inspired at Taco Bell.
The experience at Mitla Cafe was what you would expect from a restaurant: the lettuce and tomato were crisp, and the cheddar was room temperature rather than cold. We’re not talking about a revelatory experience here, but it’s clear that the quality was higher solely based on its context. And it makes a difference in the final product when you’re biting through crunchy lettuce rather than wilted greens.
For me, having grown up in the suburbs outside New York City, the experience at Mitla Cafe evoked nostalgia-laced memories of chicken cacciatore and lasagna dinners at my favorite Italian-American restaurant from childhood, John the Baker. The flavors are different, of course, but there’s a universality to comforting home cooking that crosses cultures seamlessly.
