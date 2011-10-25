Awesome Pictures Of The Underground Glass Skyscraper That Could Be Built In Mexico City

Meredith Galante
earthscaper

Photo: BUNKER ARQUITECTURA

Skyscrapers not only define a city’s skyline, but they provide office, living and sometimes retail space to thousands of people in a city.In a place like Mexico City, historic value is placed on architecture, and buildings have height codes restricting buildings higher than eight stories in order to keep the skyline intact.

So when there’s a need for a massive building to help revitalize the economic centre square of Mexico City, Zocalo, the only way to build is down.

That’s where Earthscaper—a new design plan for an inverted skyscraper—comes in.

Designed by architecture firm Bunker Arquitectura, Earthscraper is an upside-down, 65-story pyramid with its centre hollowed out so every floor can have natural light and ventilation.

On the top of the building there will be glass placed above the hole to preserve the concerts, culture gatherings and other activities that typically take place in the square.

Here's what Zocalo looks like today

And here's a sketch of the aerial view of Earthscraper

Pedestrians could walk the tree-lined outer rings of the building

The building is an inverted pyramid

Here's another 3-D model of what the building will look like

The Earthscraper won't disturb any of the buildings around it

The tubes are actually pedestrian walkways

The centre of the pyramid is hollow, so every floor receives natural light

There's planned retail space inside Earthscraper

At night, here's what Zocalo Square will look like once Earthscraper is finished

