Eater Has Just Shown That On-Trend Australian And US Restaurants Are Practically Identical

Does this menu look familiar? It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Sydney, Melbourne, Chicago or Los Angeles, it’s proof that what and how we eat has truly gone global.

US food website Eater posted this spoof menu today with the message “did we miss anything?”

Business Insider thinks there’s a sad lack of quinoa and chia seeds (at least they snuck the kale in) and the words organic and free range are missing, but basically they nailed it.

