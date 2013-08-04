Here's How One Of The Best Sandwiches For Meat Lovers Is Made

August is National Sandwich Month!
The killer sandwich has always been an essential part of New York food culture. From a classic pastrami on rye to a simple falafel, a great sandwich is the go-to lunch option for many New Yorkers.
Eataly — which is the large Italian market started by Mario Batali, Joe Bastianich, Lidia Bastianich and their partners Oscar Farinetti, Alex Saper and Adam Saper in three years ago — brought some tasty new additions to the New York Sandwich scene, but one stands out for its simplicity and popularity: the prime rib.
Executive Chef Alex Pilas showed us how he and his team crank through 8-12 whole prime ribs every lunch service to make what has become the market’s most popular sandwich.
“From 11:30am to 2:30pm it’s pretty much prime rib, prime rib, prime rib,” says Pilas.
Watch the video below to see how it’s done.
Produced by Robert Libetti
