Welcome To Birreria, The Hot New Beer Garden On Top Of Eataly

Birreria, the beer garden atop Mario Batali’s Eataly, is the hottest rooftop spot in New York City. Everyone is talking about it, so we decided to go see what all the hype was about. We thought it was pretty cool, but in reality, it’s just another beer garden.When we got there, we waited in line for about 40 minutes downstairs in the marketplace. The security guard wouldn’t let anyone upstairs to put their name down for a table until people left the rooftop. Once we finally got to the elevator, we figured it would be packed upstairs, but it wasn’t, and we were actually seated right away.
This is all part of the exclusivity factor, but we actually liked it. Instead of noisy crowds upstairs waiting for tables, the madness happens downstairs, out of sight, so you can sit down and enjoy peaceful dinner.
In case you can’t make it to Birreria yourself, we’ve captured the experience here.
Eataly, in the old Toy Building on Fifth Ave. and 23rd St., is a short hop from BI's new headquarters on Park Ave.
Birreria has a great atmosphere. People of all ages were eating and enjoying the gorgeous summer night
On to the good stuff. The menu had a huge selection of beers and wines. We went with a carafe of Ommegang Rare Vos, a Belgian amber ale
Our waiter, who was also very friendly and accommodating, brought our beer along with fancy glasses and gave us some food suggestions to pair with our beer
The menu has lots of small portion dishes, meant to share, so we started with a Tritata salad with salami, cucumbers, potatoes, olives, fried chickpeas, peccorino cheese, and a red wine vinaigrette
The portions are tiny, but between the beer, salad, and chicken, we were full. And it was delicious. We'll be back again, maybe for a glass of wine next time
