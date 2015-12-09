Hang out with giraffes at this luxury lodge in Kenya

Giraffe Manor is a luxury lodge in Nairobi, Kenya, that lets you live among the tallest mammals in the world.

Giraffes hang out all around the lodge, but the best part is sitting down for a meal — because the giraffes will poke their heads through the window and join you, allowing you to pet and feed them.

But you don’t have to wait for a meal to play with them. Since giraffes only need up to 30 minutes of sleep a day, according to the San Diego Zoo, they’re almost always up for some fun.

Giraffe Manor is one of the several experiences offered by The Safari Collection.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

