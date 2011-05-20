EAT GOLD (Before It Melts)

The latest in luxury food is a premium tequila popsicle laced with 24 carat gold flakes selling for a cool grand at the Marquis Los Cabos in Baja California, Mexico.



If the pampered lifestyle at the Marquis Los Cabos isn’t rich enough for your taste, you can spice it up and have the world’s most expensive popsicle delivered to you poolside.

What resembles the popsicles we made as kids with plastic molds is anything but ordinary up close; these goldsicles pack a wallop beyond our wildest childhood memories.

The exclusive $1,000 pop is made from Tequilas Premium Clase Azul Ultra, which goes for $1,500 a bottle, gold flakes and a touch of sugar to take off the edge. For those on a budget, there’s straight Clase Azul Ultra at $500 a shot.

The tequila pop is just one of the many customised luxuries you can enjoy at the Marquis Los Cabos, but eat it quickly before it melts under the desert sun. It may be the fastest way to indulge your gold fantasies, but think about the bragging rights.

