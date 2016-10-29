The author of 'Eat Fat, Get Thin' says you should avoid these 3 foods

Dr. Mark Hyman, director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Functional Medicine, thinks we never should have told people to stop eating fat.

Instead, we should be far more precise about the types of fats we eat, avoiding foods that combine fat and sugar — what Hyman calls “sweet fats” — and replacing red meats with oily fish, he suggests in his recent book, “Eat Fat: Get Thin.”

Here’s a look at the foods Hyman avoids — along with what the science says about them:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.