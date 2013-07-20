Watch Out Seamless And GrubHub, Yelp's New Food Delivery Business Is Eating Your Lunch

Earlier this month, Yelp announced a new delivery platform in partnership with Eat 24 and Delivery.com.



Within the first couple of days, Eat24 received about 1,000 sign-up requests from restaurants throughout the U.S., the company tells Business Insider. Before then, Eat24 was already partnered with about 20,000 restaurants.

Back in May, food delivery companies Seamless and GrubHub announced a merger. Each have thousands of restaurants on board, But Eat24 CMO Amir Eisenstein isn’t worried. He sees it as one less competitor — two becoming one.

That’s because, he tells us, most restaurants use every service. So that means Seamless, GrubHub, Eat24, Delivery.com, and so on.

Eat24 expects to quadruple partnerships with restaurants by the end of 2013.

The current trial is live in about 100 restaurants in New York and San Francisco.

