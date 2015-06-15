This budget airlines is doing something really smart with drones -- and big airlines should pay attention

Engineers at EasyJet, a UK budget airline, are developing a way to use automated drones to inspect aircraft and find damages. By reducing the amount of workers and machinery needed to check the aeroplanes, EasyJet aims to save time and money and pass the savings on to their customers.

