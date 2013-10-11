An EasyJet Passenger Was Tasered And Arrested After Stripping And Allegedly Trying To Fight The Captain [VIDEO]

A passenger on an easyJet flight was arrested at a UK airport in late September after allegedly verbally abusing his fellow travellers, stripping naked on the runway, offering to fight the captain, and peeing on a wall, according to the Manchester Evening News.

In a video taken at Manchester Airport, the large, bald man takes off his underwear while shouting, and then gets a slap from a woman travelling with him.

A police spokesman told The Telegraph that officers tasered the 52-year-old man, arrested him on suspicion of drunk and disorderly conduct in a public place, and and gave him a Fixed Penalty Notice.

The September 26 easyJet flight was from Malta to Manchester.

Here’s the video:

