A 63-year-old man died after falling sick on a budget airline flight from Spain to the UK on New Year's Day

Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images An EasyJet Airbus A319 plane.

A 63-year-old man died after falling sick on an EasyJet flight from Alicante, Spain, to Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.

The man was given medical assistance on board and was treated by paramedics after landing, the airline said, but he died.

Local police in Newcastle said the man died shortly after landing on the New Year’s Day flight.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The unnamed 63-year-old man was flying on the budget airline from Alicante, Spain and Newcastle upon Tyne, UK on January 1 when he fell sick and was given medical assistance on board, Sky News reported.

The airline told the outlet that the passenger was treated by paramedics after the plane landed, but that he died.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the flight took off at 10.30 a.m. Spanish time and landed at 1.26 p.m. UK time, a flight time of around three hours.

FlightRadar24 The flight flew from Alicante, Spain, to Newcastle in the UK.

An airline statement to Sky News said that “EasyJet can confirm that a passenger was taken ill on board flight EZY6418 from Alicante to Newcastle on 1 January.”

“Medical assistance was provided to the passenger on board and the crew requested paramedics to attend upon landing to provide further medical assistance, however the passenger sadly passed away.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the passenger and we are offering support and assistance at this difficult time,” EasyJet said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority.”

Local police in Newcastle told Sky News that the death is not being treated as suspicious, and that he died shortly after landing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 1.35 p.m. on New Year’s Day police received a report that a 63-year-old man had fallen unwell on a flight travelling to Newcastle Airport from Alicante.

“Paramedics attended to the man when the flight landed in Newcastle, however, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

“There are not believed to have been any suspicious circumstances around the man’s death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

