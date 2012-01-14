EasyJet Fined $92,000 For Refusing To Allow French Paraplegics On Flights

In 2008 and 2009, EasyJet refused to let three paraplegic customers board their aeroplanes at Charles de Gaulle Airport in France because they did not have helpers with them.



In a move that many are saying put profits above people, EasyJet said that this created a safety risk and the passengers couldn’t board the plane.

But now they’ll have to pay.

According to the Daily Mail, EasyJet has been fined in excess of $90,000 for how they treated these passengers.

According to their lawyer, Patrick de la Grange, EasyJet flies over 350,000 disabled people each year without issue and denies any wrongdoing. He maintains that they had no discriminatory intentions whatsoever.

This ruling comes on the heels of yet another similar case from over a year ago. EasyJet ordered a disabled woman off of one of their flights from Paris to Nice, once again because they had deemed her a safety risk as she did not have a helper with her.

A passenger did offer to help, but because they did not check in together it was still seen as insufficient.

EasyJet does have a duty to ensure they can get all passengers off an aircraft in 90 seconds in the case of an emergency. They believe that these disabled passengers without assistance would pose a risk to the rest of the people on board the flight.

