Onepager Just Raised $350,000 To Become Tumblr For Small Business Sites

The Onepager team.

Photo: Onepager

Onepager, a simple website building tool, is announcing a $350,000 seed round today.Angel investors Daniel Eskapa and Mark Birch have invested in the New York-based startup.



Onepager launched in August and was cofounded by Matt Shampine, the cofounder of WeWork Labs and We Are New York Tech. Matt Moore, Eric Tarn and Yin Yin Chan are also founders.

Onepager has a variety of website templates to choose from and allows users to create custom domains. It’s a lot like flavours.me, but for mum and pop shops instead of individuals. It streamlines all of the websites people build on its platform, kind of like a Tumblr for business sites.

With the fresh infusion of cash, Onepager will improve the product and make it more accessible to all kinds of companies in need of a better website, from sole proprietorships to enterprises.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.