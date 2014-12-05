3 Easy Ways To Ruin Your Career

Establishing a successful career is often a long and difficult process. But ruining it can be quick and easy.

Aside from the obvious, like lying and performing poorly, here are a few simple ways to tarnish your professional reputation, according to LinkedIn user Alan Cutter, who is the CEO of executive search firm AC LION.

1. Quit without giving notice.

“When you leave a job without proper notice, you will be burning a bridge behind you,” Cutter explains in a recent LinkedIn post. “It may seem insignificant, but you should always give your employer at least two weeks. Let an employer choose to let you leave in less than two weeks.”

If you give sufficient notice and leave on as good of terms as possible, you increase your likelihood of a positive reference, as well as maintaining relationships with your old boss and colleagues.

2. Send just one nasty email.

“You are livid and want to send an angry email to tell off a coworker who threw you under the bus. Or maybe you’re feeling bitter about being turned down for a job unfairly,” Cutter writes. “You believe you will come out on top and really stick it to ’em,’ but in reality you’re just portraying yourself as immature and hotheaded.”

Don’t do it! Sending a nasty email can be a career-ending move.

“Always allow yourself to cool off before hitting send. If you must, write out some of the angry thoughts to yourself and revisit them after some time,” he says. If you still think your thoughts and feelings are valid, figure out your next steps from there.

“Sometimes it is better to pull somebody aside in person to air out your concerns,” writes Cutter. “You ideally do not want anything in writing that could be distributed around the block. Defend yourself when necessary, but always remain strategic.”

3. Resist change.

Nobody ever achieves career success by thinking inside the box and resisting change.

Cutter suggests removing “never” from your vocabulary and being more open to alternative ways of thinking or doing things. “Keep an open mind!” he writes. “Close-mindedness will only get you so far. Failing to embrace new ideas and perspectives will significantly increase your chances of being left behind or descending into complacency.”

