16 easy ways to make your potato salad even better using things you already have in your kitchen

Roast or grill your potatoes instead of boiling them.

One easy way to elevate your potato salad is to roast the potatoes instead of boiling them. This will make your potatoes crispy and add an interesting texture to the dish.

Plus, by roasting your potatoes with seasonings like garlic salt, cayenne pepper, or onion powder, you’re locking in extra flavor.

Or, take a leaf out of some celebrity chefs’ books, and grill your potatoes first: Guy Fieri and Aarón Sánchez swear by this method.