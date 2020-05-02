16 easy ways to make your potato salad even better using things you already have in your kitchen

A splash of vinegar adds much-needed tang to potato salad.
Vinegar is a common addition in potato salads, but many forget to include it. You can use any kind of vinegar you want, depending on the flavor profile of the dish — apple cider vinegar, white vinegar, red wine vinegar, or even some balsamic vinegar.
Martha Stewart uses white wine vinegar in her six-ingredient recipe, while Alton Brown and Bobby Flay prefer apple cider vinegar.
Be sure not to use too much, however. Potato salads only call for a splash of vinegar to achieve the desired level of tang.
Sour cream elevates a traditional mayonnaise-based salad.
When making potato salad, a base of two-parts mayonnaise, one-part sour cream ensures the dish will have the right balance of sour tang and creaminess.
Thousand Island dressing adds a creamy, tangy flavor.
Instead of sour cream, you can also add a dollop or two of Thousand Island dressing to give tons of zesty flavor to your potato salad.
Blue cheese is another great addition.
Blue cheese crumbles can seriously elevate the flavor profile of your potato salad while adding extra creaminess, like in this bacon, blue cheese potato salad.
Bacon goes well in everything, and especially potato salad.
To add a salty, slightly fatty — but delicious — taste to potato salad, fry up some bacon and chop it up along with any other vegetables you want to add.
Dill is another more classic addition that’s a must-have in many potato salad recipes.
Dill adds a herbaceous, fragrant, and fresh flavor to potato salad, and mixes well with other ingredients.
Potato chips add a crunchy texture.
If you’re looking to up the ante of your potato salad, consider sprinkling some potato chips or potato chip crumbs onto your potatoes. This will add some delicious crunch and, depending on the flavor of chip you choose, tons of flavor as well.
Barbecue, sour cream and onion, and even sea salt and vinegar chips can greatly enhance this classic dish and add a surprising texture.
Sriracha adds extra spice to potato salad.
A drizzle of Sriracha hot sauce adds a kick to potato salad, and mixes well with mayonnaise to create a spicy sauce.
Chipotle in adobo also brings up the heat.
Chipotle in adobo sauce is a great addition for a spicy potato salad.
To add, simply blend one or two peppers and a spoonful of sauce, to taste, with your mayonnaise, sour cream, and vinegar in a food processor.
Whole-grain mustard is another great addition.
Mustard is a common addition to potato salad, but cooks often use Dijon or even honey mustard. However, the grainy texture of whole-grain mustard will greatly enhance the overall taste and each seed will be bursting with flavor.