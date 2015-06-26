This hack lets you add new friends on Snapchat using just your camera

There’s a secret way to add friends on Snapchat that’s way simpler than typing in their usernames.

Snapchat is a closed platform, so before you can send photos and videos to your friends, you have to add and approve each other first.

This can be done by manually typing in a friend’s username or by syncing Snapchat with your phone’s contact list.

But if you’re hanging out with someone you still need to add as a Snapchat friend, there’s an even easier way to get connected.

Here’s the simplest way to add new friends on Snapchat.

Open the app and look for the ghost icon at the top of the camera screen.

Tap the ghost once and your profile information will appear. The image that looks like a ghost floating on a piece of digital Swiss cheese is actually a user-specific QR code. This is what other Snapchatters will use to add you as a friend.

Return to your camera screen by dragging up on the arrow at the bottom of your Snapchat profile.





Next, position the camera screen over your friend’s profile code and tap once.

A purple banner will appear at the top of the screen letting you know that you have successfully added your new friend.

Obviously, this method only works for people who are in the same room as you. For long-distance pals, you’re going to have to do things the old-fashioned way and ask them for their username.

