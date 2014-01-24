Learn Chinese In 10 Minutes

Chineasy is a strategic, easy-learning project by entrepreneur ShaoLan Hsueh that teaches people to recognise Chinese characters through simple illustration. Watch ShaoLan’s presentation at the DLD conference, and learn key characters and phrases in the video below.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video Many thanks to our friends at DLD for giving us permission to publish this presentation.

