This one-ingredient slushie recipe will change your life

Shutterstock So easy, and so delicious.

It’s hot, and you’re feeling lazy. Luckily, this watermelon slushie will cool you down without much effort involved. And all you need is just one single ingredient: a watermelon.

What you’ll need:

3 cups of cubed watermelon*

1 cup of ice

1 lime (optional)

*Note: Alternatively, you can freeze your cubed watermelon and omit the ice. However, you’ll need to add a couple tablespoons of water for smooth blending.

Directions: Blend all ingredients until you reach a slushie consistency. For a thinner, smoother slushie, add water. For a thicker slushie, add ice.

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.