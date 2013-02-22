40 Obvious And Painless Ways For The US To Cut Its Budget

Photo: Google Plus

The U.S. government is one week away from the sequester deadline, when $1.2 trillion of across-the-board spending cuts will go into effect. The budget slashing is set to hit everything from NASA to food inspectors, and members of both parties are alternately playing the blame game and trying to come up with a solution to avoid the cuts.



Still, it’s worth noting that there are some things the government spends money on that could definitely go.

Each year, the conservative Heritage Foundation combs through the budget and points out some particularly egregious expenditures and redundancies.

Here are 40 cuts they’ve identified that the government can totally afford to make.

