"Easy To Work At Google? Bulls--t"

Photo: Google

Earlier this week, we relayed the surprising opinion of one Silicon Valley CEO who told us that Google is the best place in the world for lazy people to work. He said he has a number of friends who come in around 10 and leave around three.The report has one ex-Googler all fired up.



She writes us:

“Easy to work at Google?”

Bullshit. Whoever said that doesn’t know what he’s talking about. As someone who was at Google for 7+ yrs, I can tell you that Googlers work VERY hard – especially ones that are in Product and Marketing. I certainly did.

I don’t know who these people are that stroll in at 10 and leave at 3, but those are the exception and not the norm.

So there’s the other side of it. If you think this ex-Googler’s got it wrong, let us know: [email protected]

