Honing this undervalued skill could set you apart from your competition at work

Photo: iStock

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Writing is a beautiful, yet sometimes frustrating pursuit, because it can always be improved upon. I’m already thinking about how that previous sentence could’ve been phrased better: Would “and” have fit better than “yet?” Did I really need to use “upon” at the end there? These are the questions that both haunt the minds of writers and drive their desire to get better.

It’s also a universal skill that can help you regardless of your job title, and can help you excel at work in countless ways. Whether you’re a student, a blogger, working on a cover letter for a new job, or simply looking to improve your email etiquette, Udemy is currently offering a course entitled “Ninja Writing: The Four Levels Of Writing Mastery“ that could help you engage more with the writing you already do everyday.

The course is instructed by Shani Raja, a former editor at “The Wall Street Journal” with writing credits from “The Economist,” “Financial Times,” and “Bloomberg News,” among others. He is also the instructor of “Writing With Flair: How To Become An Exceptional Writer,” one of the top-selling writing courses on Udemy.

In this new course, Raja aims to teach students to improve their work by examining their writing on four separate levels: narrative, paragraph, sentence, all the way down to individual words. By analysing your work through these different lenses, you’ll have a wider perspective of what your story is trying to say, and the different ways you can weave together your message in order to best convey it to the reader.

Normally, the course would cost $A205 but through the end of March you can improve your writing skills with this course for just $A15 — just be sure to use the code “ENDMARCH10” at checkout. No matter what writing evel you’re at, there is always room for improvement, and this course can help make your writing sharper and more engaging.

Ninja Writing: The Four Levels Of Writing Mastery, $US10 (originally $US200), available on Udemy. [95% off with the code: ENDMARCH10]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.