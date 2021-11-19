10 easy Thanksgiving desserts that aren’t pumpkin pie

Chocolate-chip pumpkin bread is a delicious dessert that will keep for multiple days after the holiday. Chocolate chip pumpkin bread. Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock While chocolate-chip pumpkin bread can be made practically any time throughout the fall season, it’s also an easy Thanksgiving dessert. Whether you pair it with ice cream, coffee, or serve it on its own, the easy-to-make dessert will please practically everyone. It’s also easy to transport if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving or want to send some slices home with your guests.

Pumpkin chocolate-chip cookies are also delicious, easy to make, and great to send home with your guests. Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. Edalin Photography/Shutterstock Adding pumpkin to chocolate-chip cookies takes them to the next level. There are plenty of recipes available, but Delish’s recipe for pumpkin chocolate-chip cookies uses pumpkin purée, pumpkin spice, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Apple crisp is another easy and festive dessert. Apple crisp. loooby/iStock If you’re looking for a dessert that doesn’t take up a lot of time in the kitchen, apple crisp also only takes about an hour to make . Plus it pairs perfectly with ice cream.

Slow-cooker cobbler is perfect if you need to free up oven space. Peach cobbler. Cavan Images/Getty Images Taste of Home’s slow-cooker berry cobbler uses frozen berries and cinnamon. Despite being a slow-cooker recipe, it also only takes about two hours to cook, with just 15 minutes of prep time.

Coffee cake is another easy-to-make sweet treat that you’ll be just as thankful for the morning after. Coffee cake. Charles Brutlag/Shutterstock Coffee cake pairs well with after-dinner coffee or tea, is easy to transport, and will keep until the morning after Thanksgiving for a delicious breakfast. While it might not seem as decadent as pumpkin pie, celebrity chef Ina Garten’s version packs a ton of fall flavor with ingredients like cinnamon and sour cream.

Bread pudding is an often-forgotten, yet delicious, dessert perfect for the holidays. Bread pudding. MSPhotographic/Shutterstock Bread pudding is a nostalgic dessert for many, although it usually doesn’t get the recognition it deserves around the holidays. This delicious, stick-to-your-bones dessert is perfect for Thanksgiving and uses festive ingredients like raisins and cinnamon.

Adding nuts like macadamia nuts, pecans, or walnuts can elevate a standard brownie recipe. Macadamia nut brownies. Supratchai Pimpaeng/Shutterstock Brownies might seem like a cop-out when it comes to a Thanksgiving dessert, but there are ways to elevate this otherwise simple recipe. Try adding in nuts to take brownies to the next level, or pair them with ice cream for homemade brownie sundaes. For example, Kris Jenner’s brownies, which Insider’s Paige Bennett called “chewy and fudgy,” feature walnuts.