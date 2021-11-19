10 easy Thanksgiving desserts that aren’t pumpkin pie

- Pumpkin pie is a staple dessert for many people on Thanksgiving.
- However, there are many other delicious desserts that are sure to please your guests.
- Baked apples with vanilla ice cream and chocolate cream pie are both easy and delicious desserts.
Chocolate-chip pumpkin bread is a delicious dessert that will keep for multiple days after the holiday.
While chocolate-chip pumpkin bread can be made practically any time throughout the fall season, it’s also an easy Thanksgiving dessert. Whether you pair it with ice cream, coffee, or serve it on its own, the easy-to-make dessert will please practically everyone.
It’s also easy to transport if you’re traveling for Thanksgiving or want to send some slices home with your guests.
Pumpkin chocolate-chip cookies are also delicious, easy to make, and great to send home with your guests.
Adding pumpkin to chocolate-chip cookies takes them to the next level. There are plenty of recipes available, but Delish’s recipe for pumpkin chocolate-chip cookies uses pumpkin purée, pumpkin spice, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
If you still have pie on your mind, you can also make an easy chocolate cream pie.
Chocolate cream pie is generally easier to make than pumpkin or apple pie, since many versions don’t even require you to bake it and instead require you to chill the dessert for a few hours in the fridge. Perfect for when you’re trying to keep the oven free for other dishes.
You could also make an apple pie.
If you do want to spend a little time making your dessert, but don’t want to make pumpkin pie, apple pie is an excellent option. There are plenty of recipes out there, from more intricate lattice pies to easier versions that use pre-made pie crust.
Insider’s Paige Bennett tried three celebrity-chef recipes for apple pie and thought Ree Drummond’s recipe was the most delicious, while Gordon Ramsay’s was the easiest to make.
Apple crisp is another easy and festive dessert.
If you’re looking for a dessert that doesn’t take up a lot of time in the kitchen, apple crisp also only takes about an hour to make. Plus it pairs perfectly with ice cream.
Slow-cooker cobbler is perfect if you need to free up oven space.
Taste of Home’s slow-cooker berry cobbler uses frozen berries and cinnamon. Despite being a slow-cooker recipe, it also only takes about two hours to cook, with just 15 minutes of prep time.
Coffee cake is another easy-to-make sweet treat that you’ll be just as thankful for the morning after.
Coffee cake pairs well with after-dinner coffee or tea, is easy to transport, and will keep until the morning after Thanksgiving for a delicious breakfast. While it might not seem as decadent as pumpkin pie, celebrity chef Ina Garten’s version packs a ton of fall flavor with ingredients like cinnamon and sour cream.
Bread pudding is an often-forgotten, yet delicious, dessert perfect for the holidays.
Bread pudding is a nostalgic dessert for many, although it usually doesn’t get the recognition it deserves around the holidays. This delicious, stick-to-your-bones dessert is perfect for Thanksgiving and uses festive ingredients like raisins and cinnamon.
Adding nuts like macadamia nuts, pecans, or walnuts can elevate a standard brownie recipe.
Brownies might seem like a cop-out when it comes to a Thanksgiving dessert, but there are ways to elevate this otherwise simple recipe. Try adding in nuts to take brownies to the next level, or pair them with ice cream for homemade brownie sundaes.
For example, Kris Jenner’s brownies, which Insider’s Paige Bennett called “chewy and fudgy,” feature walnuts.
Baked apples with vanilla ice cream is another easy, yet delicious, dessert.
Baked apple slices with cinnamon are super easy to make and give all the delicious flavors of other apple desserts, without the stress of rolling out pie crust. You can pair baked apple slices with vanilla ice cream for a delicious take on Thanksgiving dessert, or serve them on their own.