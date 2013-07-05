Super Cool Your Soda To Make A Slushie In Seconds

This is a great party trick or any time cool down treat — by shaking up an unopened bottle of soda before cooling it for a few hours, you can make an instant slushie of any flavour you want.



Here’s the process:

1. Get a room-temperature bottle or can of soda.

2. Shake it up violently to increase the pressure. This pressure is what will keep the soda from freezing even when it’s super-cooled.

3. Place the soda in the freezer for about three hours. In the video below the 500-milliliter sodas are chilled for 3 hours and 15 minutes.

4. Take out the soda bottle and open and close the cap quickly, before inverting the soda. The liquid will freeze into a carbonated slush.

Here’s the process described by Grant Thompson. If you don’t believe us, watch it happen:



