9 easy school lunches you can make in a slow cooker

- When packing your child’s school lunch, you don’t have to stick to a standard ham sandwich.
- Slow cookers are a great tool for preparing school lunches the night before.
- Recipes including chicken salad and sweet-potato hash can be kept in insulated containers until it’s lunch time.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Put the hot meatballs in a Thermos-style, insulated container that you’ve heated with boiling water so they can stay warm until lunch. Serve on their own or with a sub roll on the side for a filling sandwich.
Keep it chilled in a lunch box with ice packs.
Add seasoned chicken breasts to the slow cooker and cover with your preferred Buffalo sauce. Then add a splash of ranch dressing and a cube of butter and toss your chicken in the mixture to coat fully, and cook until the chicken is shreddable. You can use it for Buffalo chicken sliders, salads, or even tacos.
If you’re serving it warm, pack it in a Thermos. Otherwise, add it into the lunchbox with ice packs to keep it cool until lunchtime.
It’s best served heated up in a microwave, but you could also chill it overnight and place it in an insulated lunch box, or keep it warm for the first part of the school day by using a Thermos-style container.
You can also add apple or cheese, depending on your preference.
Then, mix together the dressing for your potato salad as you normally would, such as mayonnaise, dill, whole grain mustard, and a splash of red wine vinegar. Pack it in a lunchbox with ice packs to keep it fresh.