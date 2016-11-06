13 hacks that will take your sandwich to the next level

Sandwiches may be the most perfect food ever created.
But not all sandwiches are created equal. There can be sloppy sandwiches, soggy sandwiches, and sandwiches that fall short of their true potential.
In honour of National Sandwich Day, here are some simple tips and tricks that will up your game and take your sandwich-making skills to the next level.
To keep wraps and burritos from falling apart, warm your tortilla before you start rolling everything together.
Just for 10 seconds on each side in a pan, or quickly in the microwave -- you'll be surprised how well your wrap stays together.
If you're making your own baguette, only slice the baguette 3/4 of the way through so ingredients don't fall out as easily.
Instead of butter, try making your grilled cheese with mayonnaise -- the ingredients break down into a delicious assortment of oil, egg, and seasoning.
Put your sandwich condiments like mayonnaise in condiment holders so your bread doesn't get prematurely soggy by lunch time.
If you like your sandwich toasted and not burned, throw it in the microwave before searing it in a hot pan.
That way the sandwich will heat up a lot quicker and you won't burn the bread waiting for the cheese to melt.
Spray it with Pam, then add an egg, cheese, meat, veggies, and whatever else your heart desires. Microwave it for one minute, and then slide the contents onto a toasted bagel or piece of bread.
Or make a whole bunch of breakfast sandwiches that you can then freeze and save for quick microwaving.
If you're not a fan of crust, use a pizza cutter to easily swipe them off before you start making your sandwich.
To beat soggy sandwiches, let your tomato slices rest on a paper towel while you're preparing the rest of your sandwich.
Put them on last, and sprinkle with a little bit of salt (and pepper or herbs for added kick).
Think about which ingredients are 'grippy' (like cheese) and which are slippery (like lettuce). Arrange it so your slippery and grippy ingredients are back to back so that the sandwich doesn't fall apart.
If you're a devon sandwich fan, there's a simple hack to make your round meat slices fit perfectly onto square bread by cutting them in half. This video shows you how it's done:
And finally, one of the easiest ways to make your sandwich better is to toast the bread or use a panini press.
The cheese will melt and the bread will sop up all the delicious juices without disintegrating.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.