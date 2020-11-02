9 easy Thanksgiving side dishes Michelin-starred chefs swear by

Upgrade your stuffing by adding clams and oysters to the mix.

“Chesapeake oyster stuffing is one of my favorite things on the planet,” Chris Morgan, who runs Bammy’s with Addison, told Insider.

Morgan begins the dish by lightly cooking sausage, often opting for andouille because “it’s smoky and I like how it plays off the oysters and clams,” he said.

He then slowly starts adding onions and garlic, letting them sweat before throwing in the chopped clams and oysters.

Deglaze them with a little white wine, then add your breadcrumbs, paprika, and parsley.

“Take it off the heat and slowly add your egg,” Morgan said. “Bake that at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or so until it’s set, and it’s phenomenal. I love to eat that with my turkey or on its own.”

“I personally love to cover it in hot sauce,” he added. “But it’s one of those things I look forward to making every year.”