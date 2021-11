9 easy Thanksgiving side dishes Michelin-starred chefs swear by

Carrots vichy will add a sweet spin to your usual Thanksgiving veggies.

Gerald Addison, who recently opened Bammy’s in Washington, DC, told Insider that this traditional French dish is always “so reminiscent of holiday things for me.”

Better yet? It only requires four ingredients.

First melt some brown sugar with your butter, then add your sliced carrots so that they can caramelize. Once that’s done, just add some parsley right on top.

“It’s probably more butter than carrots, but it’s sweet and delicious and goes well with turkey,” Addison said. “It’s great on its own too, it’s like adult candy.”