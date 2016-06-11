This peanut butter chocolate bar is the ultimate summer dessert

This is my ultimate summer dessert recipe: no-bake peanut butter chocolate bars.



Every time I’ve made this no-bake dessert, people have raved about them. And pretty much all I did was mix some peanut butter with graham cracker pieces, butter, and sugar and melt some chocolate chips.

I found this simple recipe courtesy of a Tasty video.

I thought to myself — like I do every time I watch a food video like this — I could make that! And I actually did.



I tweaked Tasty’s original recipe a little.

Here’s my version:

What you’ll need:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 stick butter

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup chocolate chips



Step 1: Crush up 8 graham cracker sheets (one cup) into crumbs.

Step 2: Melt the stick of butter in the microwave and add it to crumbs, along with the sugar and peanut butter. Mix until relatively smooth.

Step 3: Line a 9×9 or 8×8 baking dish with aluminium foil and pour the peanut butter mixture into the dish.

Step 4: Melt the chocolate chips in a small pot on the stove over low heat. Once fully melted, pour the chocolate over the peanut butter mixture.

Step 5: Refrigerate for at least three hours. Then cut into sqaures and devour!



NOW WATCH: A Brazilian bakery makes cakes that look like flower gardens



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.