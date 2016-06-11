This peanut butter chocolate bar is the ultimate summer dessert

This is my ultimate summer dessert recipe: no-bake peanut butter chocolate bars.
Every time I’ve made this no-bake dessert, people have raved about them. And pretty much all I did was mix some peanut butter with graham cracker pieces, butter, and sugar and melt some chocolate chips.
I found this simple recipe courtesy of a Tasty video.
I thought to myself — like I do every time I watch a food video like this — I could make that! And I actually did.
I tweaked Tasty’s original recipe a little.
Here’s my version:
What you’ll need:
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 stick butter
1 cup powdered sugar
1 cup peanut butter
1 cup chocolate chips
Step 1: Crush up 8 graham cracker sheets (one cup) into crumbs.
Step 2: Melt the stick of butter in the microwave and add it to crumbs, along with the sugar and peanut butter. Mix until relatively smooth.
Step 3: Line a 9×9 or 8×8 baking dish with aluminium foil and pour the peanut butter mixture into the dish.
Step 4: Melt the chocolate chips in a small pot on the stove over low heat. Once fully melted, pour the chocolate over the peanut butter mixture.
Step 5: Refrigerate for at least three hours. Then cut into sqaures and devour!
