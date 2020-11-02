10 easy pasta dishes to make with Thanksgiving leftovers

Leftover mashed potatoes are the best shortcut for making gnocchi.

Making gnocchi can be a time-consuming process. You have to boil and cook potatoes, rice them, knead the dough, cut, and boil. Using leftover mashed potatoes is a shortcut to make a delicious gnocchi dish.

Recipes for mashed-potato gnocchi vary, but most involve mixing leftover mashed potatoes with egg, salt, flour, and seasonings.

This creates a dough that can be kneaded and cut to your desired shape.

From there, boil the gnocchi in salted water for a few minutes and add your sauce of choice.

Use the gnocchi as a component in a stew with leftover gravy and turkey, like this recipe in Yummly. Or serve it simply, with butter, herbs, and Parmesan, like this recipe calls for in Life as a Strawberry.