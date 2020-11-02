10 easy pasta dishes to make with Thanksgiving leftovers

- There are only so many turkey-and-cranberry-sauce sandwiches one can eat after Thanksgiving.
- So they don’t go to waste, Thanksgiving leftovers can be used in pasta dishes.
- From mashed-potato gnocchi to a cranberry cream sauce, these recipes will transform your leftovers.
Top with leftover gravy, and you have a meal that doesn’t let any leftovers go to waste.
Find the recipe here.
Add spices, cooked orzo, turkey, and parmesan, and you’re all set.
Find the recipe here.
Recipes for mashed-potato gnocchi vary, but most involve mixing leftover mashed potatoes with egg, salt, flour, and seasonings.
This creates a dough that can be kneaded and cut to your desired shape.
From there, boil the gnocchi in salted water for a few minutes and add your sauce of choice.
Use the gnocchi as a component in a stew with leftover gravy and turkey, like this recipe in Yummly. Or serve it simply, with butter, herbs, and Parmesan, like this recipe calls for in Life as a Strawberry.
Instead of chicken or seafood, swap in leftover turkey.
Martha Stewart has a quick recipe for the creamy dish.
2 Cookin’ Mamas has a one-skillet recipe that combines all the delicious Thanksgiving leftovers into one dish.
Toss leftover vegetables, bacon, cream, cranberry sauce, cheese, and wine into the skillet for the sauce. Add cooked pasta, top with cheese, and throw in the broiler.
Find the recipe and ingredients here.
Combine stuffing with egg, ground beef, and herbs. Form and cook the meatballs, and serve them with marinara sauce.
This Good Housekeeping recipe suggests serving the stuffing meatballs over toast, but you can easily sub toast for the pasta of your choice.
Leftover white meat turkey is the main protein in the dish. Add vegetables, like cabbage and carrots, along with egg noodles, soy sauce, and sesame oil in a hot wok and enjoy.
Find the full recipe and cooking instructions here.
First, sauté any carrots, celery, and onion that didn’t make it into your Thanksgiving stuffing.
From there, grab garlic and herbs, pour in broth, and add leftover turkey and the pasta noodles of your choice.
Averie Cooks and Taste of Home both have easy turkey noodle soup recipes.
All that plus elbow macaroni and lots of cheese is combined to make an indulgent leftover pasta meal.
Find the recipe on Food Republic.
Wine, Brussels sprouts, lemon, and Parmesan all come together in the delicious dinner recipe. The best part might be the dinner rolls that are transformed into crispy breadcrumbs that top the pasta dish.
And food might not be the only thing leftover from your holiday dinner — if you don’t want to pop open a new bottle of wine, you can use leftover white wine from Thanksgiving in the dish.
Find the full recipe here.