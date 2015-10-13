I made DIY Olive Garden breadsticks -- and they tasted better than the original

Wikimedia Commons Who doesn’t love Olive Garden breadsticks?

I will always love going to Olive Garden for its famous breadsticks.

If I had my druthers, I would eat these god-sent appetizers all the time, but since I don’t have a Never Ending Pasta Pass at my disposal, I decided to save some money and make my own.

Turns out, there are a lot of DIY Olive Garden breadsticks copycat recipes, but all of them are very involved. Take this Food Network recipe for example — it takes nearly 2 hours of preparation and cooking time, requires a stand mixer (which can cost over $US200), and involves active yeast.

I’m sure those breadsticks taste amazing, but I wanted my snack ASAP.

After a little more research, I finally had a recipe I was ready to try — and it turned out even better than Olive Garden’s.

Here’s how I did it:

First, I bought some pizza dough, flour, unsalted butter, and garlic salt.

I looked around for Pillsbury’s Breadsticks, but couldn’t find any at my local grocery store. After a little research, I went with frozen pizza dough as a decent alternative.

After the dough spent a few hours dethawing, I sprinkled it — and my hands — with some flour and broke off small bits to lightly roll into a breadstick-esque shape.

I tried to keep them around six or seven inches long, but mine certainly weren’t as perfect as Olive Garden’s.

I alternated them on a baking sheet and heated up one tablespoon of butter. Using a little brush I had bought at Bed Bath & Beyond on a whim, I lightly brushed my pizza dough sticks with the butter.

Then I threw them in the oven for 12 minutes, checking on them periodically. I let mine get a little darker than Olive Garden’s breadsticks since I love a good crunch.

I took them out and re-buttered them with another tablespoon of butter. Then I sprinkled them with garlic salt and let that seep into the dough.

I might be biased, but my finished product tasted better than Olive Garden’s.

I was worried the pizza dough would just taste like dense crust, but thanks to the butter and the garlic salt, it was fantastic. It helps that I was in charge of how much butter and garlic salt went on my breadsticks (a lot) rather than Olive Garden.

In the future, I might give Pillsbury Breadsticks a try since that would save me even more time, but if you’re in a pinch, pizza dough works just as well and tastes amazing.

Eat this with marinara sauce and thank me later.

Recipe (modified from the Budget Savvy Diva):

1 pizza dough ball (I found mine in the frozen foods section)

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

1 tablespoon of flour

2 tablespoons of garlic salt (to taste)

Time: 20 minutes

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Let your pizza dough ball thaw and rise before dusting it (and your hands) lightly with flour. Break off chunks of dough and shape them into 6-7 inch sticks.

Space out your sticks on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and brush with 1 tablespoon of melted butter.

Bake until golden brown (baking times will vary, check your pizza dough package — mine took roughly 12 minutes).

Take out breadsticks and brush with remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Sprinkle garlic salt on top of butter (to taste) and let cool. Eat and enjoy!

